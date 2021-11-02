‘Happy Birthday Mere Bhai’: Salman Khan extends Bday wishes to SRK

Actor Salman Khan extended his love-filled birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday. Taking to social media handles, Salman shared a throwback photo with King Khan and extended love-filled wishes to his ‘bhai’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman wrote ‘Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk.’ (Today is my brother’s birthday. Happy birthday my brother). He also shared a throwback picture featuring him with the Bollywood Superstar.

Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EdID189UM7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2021

The two superstars of the Indian film industry have shared a special bond, both on-screen and off-screen. Salman and Shah Rukh have earlier starred together in movies like ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’. Recently, Salman also came in support of Shah Rukh, after his son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the NCB in a drugs case. He was spotted visiting his residence Mannat on more than one occasion. Not just Salman, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen arriving at Mannat, last month.