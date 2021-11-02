Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Mrunal Thakur, Ayushmann Khurrana, other celebs shower love on King Khan

Today is the 56th birthday of legendary actor and Bollywood’s ‘King’ or ‘Badshaah’ Shah Rukh Khan. Khan has mesmerised his audiences, young and old, for almost three decades with his performance, flair, charisma, and of course, the dimples. Khan, who began his career in 1988, comes from a low middle-class background and has risen to success through his tenacity, hard work, and talent after more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry.

The Bollywood King has played memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen. Whether it’s in intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners distinguish him as one of the most intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

On SRK’s special day, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful photo with his ‘Shah sir’ on Instagram Story. ‘Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua,’ Khurrana wrote. Mrunal Thakur also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday SRK.’

Actor Rahul Dev referred to SRK as the ‘Shah of entertainment’ on Twitter. He wrote: ‘Here’s wishing the ‘Shah’ of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday… #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan.’

Each year, Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion ‘Mannat’ is decorated with lights ahead of his birthday. He has a legion of fans who are doing everything in their power to make his birthday extra special. With posters and banners, they have gathered outside Khan’s home to show their love for the Bollywood star.

Also Read: Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan to hire private bodyguard for son Aryan: Report