‘India is only major economy to deliver Paris agreements in letter and spirit’: PM Modi at Glasgow summit

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s efforts to combat climate change, pointing out that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit. Delivering his speech in Hindi at the COP26 Global Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said ‘Today, the world has acknowledged that India is the only such biggest economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitment in letter and spirit. Karam baddh (duty bound) India is bringing results by making all-out efforts’.

‘I am pleased to announce that in a developing country like India with a population of 125 crores, constitutes 17 per cent of the global population and India’s contribution to the emission has only been 5 per cent. India has left no stone unturned in completing its duty’, he added. Modi recalled the Paris climate conference, and said that summit was a sentiment and commitment for him. ‘I came to Paris with a concern for the sake of humanity. I came as a representative of that society that believes in ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’,’ he said.

Addressing COP26 side event on ‘Action and Solidarity – The Critical Decade’, PM Modi referred to the adverse impact of climate change including change in cropping patterns and the increasing frequency of floods. ‘When compared with mitigation, adaptation has received less attention in the global climate debate. The developing countries are facing injustice as they are most affected by climate change, he said. He also noted that many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature.

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures. Paris Agreement goal constitutes an effort to keep the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The high-level segment of COP26 is titled the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) and is being attended by heads of state or government of more than 120 countries.