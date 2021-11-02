Karnataka by-polls: Sindgi bagged by BJP, Congress wins Hangal

Bengaluru: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Sindgi Assembly by-polls while it lost its sitting seat- Hangal to Congress.

According to results announced by the Election Commission of India, Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP has won in Sindgi seat by a margin of 31,185 votes, by securing 93,865 votes, while his closest rival Congress’ Ashok Managuli has secured 62,680 votes.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane defeated his BJP rival Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar, by a margin of 7,373 votes. Mane secured 87,490 votes while BJP’s Sajjanar, a former MLA from Haveri, finished with 80,117 votes.

The by-polls took place as the seats fell vacant following the demise of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP’s C M Udasi from Hangal.