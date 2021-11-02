Priyanka Chopra gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, shares pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday encouraged her fans and followers to get vaccinated as she received her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. She took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself showing her side profile post-jab.

Sharing the picture on the Instagram Story section, the actress wrote: ‘Booster shot: Done! Get vaccinated!!!’ The booster shot is usually given 6 months following the vaccine’s second dosage.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, established a campaign called Together For India to aid the country tackle the Covid-19 issue after the country was plagued by the second wave of the pandemic. The goal for the event, which began in April 2021, was to raise $1 million. The stars, on the other hand, raised far more money than they had anticipated. She later expressed her gratitude to everyone who assisted her in raising the funds.

On the work front, Priyanka just finished filming the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in Spain. She will also star in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy. Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will be her Bollywood return.