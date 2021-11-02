‘Provocative speeches’: Delhi court to hear plea against Haryana CM on Nov 18

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on November 18, will hear a petition seeking investigation against the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing him of allegedly delivering provocative speeches to induce violence against the protesting farmers. The hearing which was scheduled for today was postponed since the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, who is hearing the petition, was on leave.

The petitioner Adv. Amit Sahni has filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the CM Khattar on the basis of a controversial video that went viral on social media. As per the plea, the video was recorded during a meeting of Haryana CM with workers belonging to BJP’s Kisan morcha at his residence in Chandigarh.

Advocate Sahni stated in his complaint that the contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by giving provocative speeches intending to cause riots. The complaint further alleged that he was promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

The complaint also noted that the CM is asking his party workers to form volunteers and claims to be fearless about going to jail for 2-6 months. It stated that Khattar told his party workers that they would not be able to learn much in these meetings, claiming that the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be noted in history. ‘The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence’, the complaint added.

The matter was scheduled for consideration today and further proceedings after the magistrate took note of the partial submission made by the petitioner during the previous hearing.