Skoda reveals design sketches of Sedan Slavia

Skoda India has revealed the official design sketches of the upcoming Skoda Slavia. The new Skoda Slavia will be the second car from the Czech automaker to be released as part of the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 initiative, following the Skoda Kushaq. It will take the position of the Skoda Rapid in the Indian lineup. In addition, on November 18, 2021, the new Skoda Slavia will have its global debut in India.

Slavia will have a width of around 4480 mm and a wheelbase of 2651 mm and will be built on the MQB A0IN platform. The Skoda Slavia will get several improvements, including a stronger infotainment system and an improved cabin. The car will come with two BS6-compliant engines variants same as the Kushaq. The first will be a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm, as well as a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission.