Speeding truck rams into roadside stall in UP; 6 killed

Ghazipur: Six people, including a teenager, were killed after a truck ran over them in Ahirauli village in Mohammadabad area near Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Police officers said that the incident took place when some people were having tea at a roadside stall and a speeding truck lost control and rammed into the shop, crushing six people to death.

The deceased were identified as Umashankar Yadav (50), Virendra Ram (45), Chandra Mohan Rai (45) and Bihari Kushwaha (35), Satyendra Thakur (28), Golu Yadav (15). The truck driver was caught by the locals, and was beaten up badly, after which he was taken into police custody.

Later, locals gathered on the road, demanding compensation for the kin of the victims. Senior officials, including District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, were on the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide all necessary help to victim’s family.