UAE based airline announces Dh29 fares to some countries

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced a limited time offer on flights to Muscat and Bahrain at a discounted rate of 29 UAE dirham. Passengers can book tickets on the website of the low-budget air carrier. Tickets will be provided on a first come first serve basis until all 5,000 seats are purchased.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates three flights a week to Muscat and Bahrain on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Also Read: Sydney eases Covid regulations weeks ahead of schedule.

Earlier in October the airline announced 7 new services to Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia). The air carrier also announced that it will increase the number of flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania).