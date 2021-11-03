African country declares state of emergency to protect civilians from rebels

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency across the country. The emergency was declared to protect citizens from the attacks of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The decision is to be approved by the parliament’s lower house within the next 24 hours.

The rebels had earlier seized control two crucial towns. The government ordered people of the capital city, Adis Ababa to be prepared to defend their neighbourhoods.

‘The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the country. All residents must be organized by blocks and neighbourhoods to protect peace and security in their home area in coordination with security forces, who will coordinate activities with community police and law enforcers’, said Kenea Yadeta, chief of the Peace and Security Administration Bureau.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group had launched a civil war gains the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government. In November 2020, the authorities accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation supported by neighbouring Eritrea.