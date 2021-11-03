Covid-19 review meeting: Kerala eases restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday, announced that it was relaxing certain Covid-19 restrictions based on decisions taken at the Covid-19 review meeting.

According to the revised guidelines, people who have taken a single dose of covid vaccine will be allowed to enter cinema theatres. The maximum number of people allowed at wedding functions have been increased to 100-200, while that was restricted to 50 earlier. Functions held in closed rooms, like weddings, funeral ceremonies, and other social, political, cultural, and community events may be attended by up to 100 people or in open area, up to 200 people. CM added that preventive measures like social distancing, use of masks will have to be strictly followed by people.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had summoned a meeting to discuss the issues in the film industry. The demand to allow partially vaccinated people in film theatres was discussed during the meeting, and it was hinted that the government will take a favourable decision on the same.