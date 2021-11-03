Go First Airline launches Sharjah-Srinagar flights for 288 UAE dirham

Sharjah: Indian based private air carrier, Go First Airline announced direct flight connecting Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and Sharjah. Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is the first airline to start direct international flight and cargo operations between Sharjah and Srinagar.

The air carrier also announced a discounted flight ticket rate of 288 UAE dirham. Go First’s GoHoliday in association with TripFactory has also launched travel packages for travellers to Srinagar starting at 1,495 UAE dirham.

The airline will use its Airbus A320neo for the service. The air carrier will operate four flights every week between Sharjah and Srinagar. The inaugural flight was flagged off by Uttam Chand Sewaram, consul visa and community affairs at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and Donald De Souza, director, commercial operations at Sharjah International Airport.