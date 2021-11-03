He is an unmatchable father & rock solid husband: Karan Johar on SRK’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old on Tuesday, November 2. On this occasion, his industry friends and colleagues took to their social media handles to wish him a happy birthday. Among others, director-producer Karan Johar shared a handful of the duo’s pictures on Instagram and showered SRK with compliments.

‘I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock-solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!’ Karan wrote.

Other celebrities who sent their good wishes to Shah Rukh include Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit.

Shah Rukh Khan has been out of the spotlight since his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the cruise drugs case on October 3. He was freed on bail last month.