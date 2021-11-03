India extends international flight ban until November 30

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international passenger flights from and to the country till November 30, 2021. The ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by DGCA.

DGCA imposed the ban on March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ban had been extended several times since them. At present, only International passenger flights under the ‘ air bubble ‘ scheme are operating.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed bilateral air bubble agreements with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. According to the agreement, passenger flights can be operated from India to and from these countries.