Indian teenager wins standing ovation at COP26 for her powerful speech.

A Tamil Nadu youngster spoke to world leaders at the COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow on Tuesday. Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, called the ‘Eco Oscars,’ has Vinisha Umashankar, 14, as a finalist.

She challenged international leaders to ‘stop talking and start doing’ in her speech. The youngster urged leaders to join her generation in supporting environmental innovations, solutions, and projects.

‘I’m not just an Indian girl. I’m a girl from Earth, and I’m proud of it. I’m a student, an innovator, an environmentalist and an entrepreneur, but most importantly, I’m an optimist,’ she declared in her five-minute speech. The audience erupted in cheers, as did Prince William, who proudly stood on stage and watched her speak.

Prince William expressed his admiration for Umashankar on Twitter, stating how delighted he was to witness her speak on a worldwide stage.