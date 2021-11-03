IndiGo Airlines launches new domestic flight services

Jaipur: Low-budget air carrier, IndiGo Airlines launched new domestic flights services. The air carrier has announced flights connecting Bhopal-Raipur, Bhubaneswar-Jaipur and Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the flights.

The flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will be operated on all days except Sundays. The flights between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur will operate thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic city to be connected by IndiGo flights. Earlier on Sunday, the air carrier launched six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur, and Surat. The airline said that it will launch more flights from Indore to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Currently, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.