Jai Bhim: Tamil Nadu CM, Kamal Haasan and others laud Suriya’s movie

Kollywood superstar Suriya’s new movie ‘Jai Bhim,’ premiers on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the courtroom drama centres on the lives of tribal people and depicts a struggle for justice by a marginalized tribe. The movie has attracted immense praise and unprecedented appreciation from both fans and critics.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin issued a statement on Monday praising the film and also expressed respect for Justice Chandru, whose battle for the poor and marginalized’s human rights inspired Jai Bhim. Replying to the CM’s tweet, Suriya wrote: ‘I am speechless by the heartfelt appreciation of honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. His appreciation has fulfilled the purpose of Jai Bhim.’

Actor-politician, Kamal Haasan was similarly moved by Jai Bhim. Haasan said that watching Jai Bhim left him teary-eyed. He also praised the film for bringing the voices of the unheard into the spotlight and highlighted the anguish and difficulties of the indigenous people. He further sent his warm wishes to the whole Jai Bhim crew.

Take a look at some of the other notable personalities in the industry who have lauded Jai Bhim:

Apart from being a great film, IMO #JaiBhim is an important film and should be rightfully celebrated. I’m so happy for my #KootathilOruthan director @tjgnan ? that he would be getting his rightful due with this film which he truly deserves. @Suriya_offl sir is phenomenal (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mbJn3TJCTb — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) November 1, 2021

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking tale inspired by genuine events that occurred in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. It is based on the life of a popular attorney and judge – Justice Chandru. The film shows how he went above and beyond the call of duty to guarantee that justice is delivered.

Suriya and Jyotika produced Jai Bhim under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Sean Roldan composed the music for Jai Bhim, which was co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. Jai Bhim is currently available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories.