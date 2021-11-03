Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri wins Kuwait Golden FOKE Award

Kannur: The 14th Golden FOKE Award of the Friends of Kannur Kuwait Expatriates Association of 2021 will be awarded to Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. The award will be given as an honour to Kaithapram, considering his contributions in the realms of song writing, music composition, screenplay writing, singing and acting.

The award includes Rs 25,000, a statuette designed by KKR Vengara and a certificate. The office-bearers of the association announced the award at a press meet. KKR Vengara, Dinakaran Kombilath, IV Dinesan, VV Ramesan and Girimandiram Sasikumar participated in the press conference.