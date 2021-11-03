Maruti Suzuki Opens booking for Celerio – India’s Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Car

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, has begun taking reservations for the new Celerio hatchback. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be reserved at the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or online for a nominal fee of Rs 11,000. According to the company’s claim Celerio has great mileage of up to 26 kmpl which makes it the country’s highest-mileage petrol car. This vehicle will compete with the Datsun Go, Tata Tiago, and Hyundai Santro on the market.

Instead of making upgrades to the present car, the new Celerio will be a completely new model. The vehicle is a slimmer 3D organic design version. The current Celerio model includes features such as a Bluetooth entertainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, adjustable seat height, power windows, and manual air conditioning. Celerio’s new model will be larger than the present model, giving you more space than before. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available with this car.