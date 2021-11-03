Janhvi, Khushi & Sara join Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor kicked off the Christmas season with a bang. Ace designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a sneak glimpse of his delectable supper with Sara, Janhvi and Khushi. All three star-kids can be seen triple twinning in white as the camera captures them in the snapshot revealed by the fashion maverick.

Sharing the picture on the Instagram story, Malhotra wrote: ‘Dinner at home, festive lights and some catching up with the gorgeous girl.’

Sara Ali Khan reshared the photo on her Instagram account as soon as the post drew her attention. Sara expressed her gratitude to the designer and the girls for the wonderful time they had together. ‘Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual,’ she wrote.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared in the comedy film Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan. The actress is now preparing for the premiere of Atrangi Re, her forthcoming musical drama flick. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the key roles.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in the horror comedy, Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She is now working on a number of fascinating projects. She will be next seen in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. In addition, she has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good Luck Jerry in the wings.