Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 257 points or 0.43% lower to close at 59,772. NSE Nifty slipped down 60 points or 0.33% to settle at 17,829.
NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 70% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 80%.
Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham
The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, SBI and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Post Your Comments