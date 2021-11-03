Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 257 points or 0.43% lower to close at 59,772. NSE Nifty slipped down 60 points or 0.33% to settle at 17,829.

NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 70% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 80%.

The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, SBI and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.