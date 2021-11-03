This UAE emirate to reopen women’s prayer halls in mosques

Sharjah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) inSharjah has permitted the reopening of women’s prayer halls in mosques located in the emirate. The decision was taken in coordination with the Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department. The mosques were reopened for worshippers early in July last year but the women’s prayer halls remained shut.

Additionally, the authority approved the reopening of washrooms and ablution spaces at the mosques. The SECDMT also urged worshippers to follow all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask during prayer and observing a safe social distance.