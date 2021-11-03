Thunberg lambasts world leaders at COP26.

Greta Thunberg delivered a rally address outside the venue where the COP26 conference was taking place in Glasgow on Tuesday, leading other climate protestors.

In her words, the COP26 participants are just politicians and people in power pretending to care about our future, pretending to care about the people affected by the climate change already today.

Her tirade against the leaders continues ‘we ‘re sick and tired of it and we’re gonna make the change whether they like it or not. They have been keeping on going for too long, and we are not going to let them get away anymore. We are not.’