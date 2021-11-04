Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away

Kolkata: West Bengal Panchayat Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away on Thursday, due to a severe cardiac arrest. The former Kolkata mayor took his last breath around 9:20 pm, at state-run SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. The cremation and funeral rights are to be held on Friday.

The 75-year-old leader was suffering from prolonged illness, and was availing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

‘I still can’t believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me’, Mamata Banarjee condoled his demise. ‘I have seen several disasters in my life, but Subrata da’s loss is irreplaceble for me. There won’t be another person like him. He was to be released from hospital tomorrow but succumbed to a massive heart attack tonight. Doctors had tried a lot to save him’, she added.