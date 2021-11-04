Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 15 million UAE dirham

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani expat Shahid Mahmood won Dh15 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw held on Wednesday. He won the fortune for his ticket number 071808 that he bought on October 31.

Shahid Mahmood who works as an Operations supervisor for a private company in Abu Dhabi from 2007 has been buying tickets for five to six years.

He will share the prize money with his friends who have contributed towards buying the ticket. His share will be 50% of the prize money which amounts to Dh 7.5 million while the remainder will be shared with his friends who helped in buying the ticket, including one who currently lives in Pakistan.