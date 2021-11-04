Commodity Market: Rs 7500 crore worth gold sold on Dhanteras in India

Mumbai: The jewellery markets in the country made whopping sales on Dhanteras festival. As per the data released by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and its jewellery arm, All India Jewelers’ and GoldSmith Federation (AIJGF), gold ornaments of around 15 tonnes worth Rs 7500 crore was sold on this day. This includes an estimated sale of Rs 1,500 crore in Maharashtra, Rs 1,000 crore in Delhi, Rs 600 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 2,000 crore in South India.

This is higher than last two year’s sales. In 2020, there was a retail sale of about 4000 crores on Dhanteras, while in 2019 this figure was 4500 crores.

Also Read: Gulf country approves the use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi- the first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. It is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. As per Hindu mythology, this day is very auspicious and so people make new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles, new utensils, home appliances and automobiles. It is believed that making a purchase on this day brings good luck, splendour and health benefits.