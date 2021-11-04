Google and Jio’s much-awaited budget smartphone will be launched today

The much-anticipated JioPhone Next, a low-cost Android smartphone co-developed by Google and Jio Platforms, will begin sale on November 4, bringing a new gadget to the gizmo market this Diwali.

The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, an operating system based on an ‘extremely optimised’ version of Android that contains a number of proprietary features, such as the ability to translate text on the screen into ten Indian languages.

Google and Jio said in a statement that their smartphone will be available on the market for only Rs 6,499, with numerous equated monthly instalments (EMIs) beginning at Rs 2,000 accessible. The 5.45-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display on the JioPhone Next supports HD+. It contains a Qualcomm quad-core CPU with a 1.3GHz clock speed and 2GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal storage that can be upgraded later.

The JioPhone Next’s battery capacity is likewise adequate, having a 3,500 mAh capacity. A 13-megapixel back camera with HDR capability and an 8-megapixel front camera with a selfie sensor are included in the phone.

For a long time, Google has been attempting to expand its reach in India with low-cost handsets, and the JioPhone Next is its newest attempt – this time with the support of telecom giant Jio, which is owned by the Reliance group. Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, stated in 2017 that markets like India require phones priced around $30 (about Rs 2,233) to fully qualify for widespread adoption.

Now, with Jio, Google hopes to assist as many as 300 million Indians who are yet to update to technology beyond 2G to switch to the smartphone age and faster networks.