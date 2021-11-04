Juhi pledges to plant 500 trees in Shah Rukh’s name on his birthday

Actress Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees to mark the 56th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood. On this occasion, wishing the actor by sharing a video with throwback moments and a picture collage on Instagram, Juhi wrote: ‘Haappppyyy Birrthhdaayyy ShahRukh …500 trees pledged in your name ..!! with love from alllll our family ..!!!’

The strong bond between Juhi and Shah Rukh is well-known to all their fans. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have shared the screen in films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Duplicate, Bhoothnath, and others. They are also professionally linked with the cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Juhi Chawla recently signed a Rs 1 lakh surety bond for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan following his detention in the alleged cruise drug case.

Speaking of SRK’s birthday, his fans gathered in great numbers outside his Bandra mansion, as they do every year, to catch a sight of the superstar. Gifts and flowers from friends and well-wishers have been arriving at Mannat since Monday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, and others took to their social media accounts to wish the actor a happy birthday.