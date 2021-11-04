Moderate intensity earthquake hits Dwarka

Dwarka: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale was felt in Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday. As per the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was at 223 km north-northwest of Dwarka, at a depth of 10 km. No reports of causality, injuries or damage to property was reported.

Some regions of Gujarat like the Kutch district are in a very high-risk seismic zone. In January 2001, the district was jolted by a strong earthquake of a magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale.

Also Read: Low intensity earthquake hits Assam

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake measuring a 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Guwahati and other parts of Assam on Thursday. The epicenter of the earthquake was 35 kilometres west of Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district, at latitude 26.9 and longitude 92.44. The depth of the earthquake was 25 kilometres.