Nothing is working on 5 New Products

Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly planning the launch of at least five new goods soon. Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, revealed the company’s future goals in an interview with India Today.

According to the report, Nothing is currently working on bringing over five new products to the market. ‘For our way forward, our mission is to build for the future. We are speeding up very rapidly in terms of building a pipeline of products, we already have five products in development that we are speeding up to meet our mission of launching iconic products and we are excited about that,’ Sharma told India Today.

The company has not revealed a timeline about when these products will be released. However, according to the reports, we can expect one more product by the end of the year. We already know that Nothing is working on at least a phone and a power bank thanks to previous rumours.