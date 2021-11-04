OLA postpones sale for its e-scooters

The booking date for Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters has been pushed out again. The portal was meant to open on November 1 but has been postponed until December 16, 2021. However, you may still reserve a slot on the company’s official website for Rs 499.

Ola Electric’s official website allows customers to reserve the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The S1 comes in a variety of colours, including Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, and Marshmellow. Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, and Matte Black are among the five new colours available for the S1 Pro.

A strong 8.5kW motor produces 58Nm of peak torque in the Ola electric scooters. The S1 comes with a 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery, while the S1 Pro comes with a 3.97kWh battery. Both variants have fixed batteries.

The Ola S1 is available for Rs 99,999. (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,999. (ex-showroom). FAME II and government subsidies are available for both electric scooters. The Ola S1 costs Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) in New Delhi after all subsidies, and the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom) in New Delhi.