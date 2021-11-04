Oman Air announces additional flights to this city

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air, has announced additional weekly flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The new flights will be operated from November 6. Passengers can book their tickets by visiting Omanair.com.

Earlier the airline had resumed flight services to to Paris, France and London, UK. Flights between Muscat and Paris will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Air France had already resumed direct flight between Muscat and Paris. The air carrier will operate three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will operate twice-weekly flights between Muscat and London.