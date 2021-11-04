Tiger Moms are passé. China’s ‘Chicken Blood’ Parents Push Kids to Succeed

Known as chicken blood parenting, the parenting style originated in China and involves parents stressing over their children’s extracurricular activities and academics. They are highly involved in everything and are always pushing their children to do more and more. Parents believe this is the only way for their children to get into a good university and land a high-paying job. A good education is the only way to achieve financial stability in a highly competitive environment like China.

Chicken blood parenting: definition

Chinese history gives its name to the chicken blood parenting style. People used to go to the doctor for fresh chicken blood injections in the 1950s. Various medical conditions were believed to be helped by the blood, including baldness, infertility, and even cancer. While chicken blood isn’t used much anymore, the phrase has stuck around, but now it has a different meaning. Indian Express reports that the phrase now refers to parents who desperately want to see their children succeed at all costs in order to satisfy their agitated and hyperactive desires.

When compared to US parenting trends, helicopter parenting is most similar to chicken blood parenting in terms of parent involvement. In an NPR article describing chicken blood parenting, it was explained that the Chinese word Jiwa means chicken parents. Chicken blood parenting is also known as Jiwa parenting culture in China. In China, Jiwa parents are intense and even get judged by their peers.

An Ordinary Day

The children attend school early in the morning and then attend several after-school classes to further their skill set. Classes include foreign language, music, sports, dance, drawing, and chess. Parenting with chicken blood extends the desire to raise our children to a new level. Activities and classes are selected for a specific purpose. According to SuChina, parents make their children play chess to improve their logical reasoning abilities. Sports are played to prevent myopia and improve vision. The goal is to be the best every day as homework, math practice, and English lessons are scheduled throughout the day.

It Is Important To Educate

It is no secret that China has long been known for its early childhood education and high academic standards. In a communist country, competition for the best schools and opportunities really does come down to academic achievement. Due to the recent changes in China’s child policy laws, future competition will also be more difficult. Changing from China’s infamous one-child policy, Chinese families now have the option of having three children instead of two due to declining birth rates.

Read more: ‘Citizen warning’ issued due to worst outbreak since Wuhan

Furthermore, the Chinese government recently reduced the number of private after-school classes available, increasing the amount of pressure Jiwa parents feel to ensure their children succeed. The extra classes are so expensive that some families spend as much as 1/4 to 1/2 of their income on them. There is also the cost of denying their children a fun childhood. Children in China also have high rates of depression, which is not just a coincidence.