WhatsApp to extend time limit for ‘delete for everyone’ feature

New York: WhatsApp will soon extend the time limit for ‘delete for everyone’ feature. At present, a user is allowed 68 minutes and 16 seconds for deleting a wrongly shared message to delete. This will be extended up to 3 months.

The social media messaging app first launched ‘delete for everyone’ feature in 2017. At that time only 7 minutes were allowed to delete a message and it was extended to 4,096 seconds in 2018 that means 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced three new features, one for the web version of the app and two for the mobile app. WhatsApp users can edit their images on the web as well as on the mobile before sending them Further, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will offer sticker suggestions to users as they type the message.