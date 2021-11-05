12-year-old girl beaten to death by father in UP

Amethi: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father after being accused of stealing Rs 1000, in Bhawanigarh village in Jamo area, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

Jainuddin, the girl’s father, told the police that his daughter had fallen from a bike and died en route to hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar Mishra, said that during probe it was found that Jainuddin had beaten his daughter on Thursday night for allegedly stealing Rs 1000 and that the girl succumbed to those injuries.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is in progress on the matter.