Longest Lunar eclipse of this century expected in two weeks.

In two weeks, the century’s longest lunar eclipse is expected to occur.

The Earth will pass between the sun and the moon in the early hours of November 19th, casting a shadow on the latter. The eclipse will peak shortly after 4 a.m. ET, when our planet will block the sun’s light from 97 percent of the full moon, giving it a reddish hue.

The partial lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, according to NASA, which is longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100.

Lunar eclipses are only visible where the moon is above the horizon.

Sky watchers in North America have the best seats in the house for the upcoming eclipse. The event will be broadcast live in US, Canada and Mexico.

You won’t need a telescope or binoculars; simply go outside and look up at the sky between the hours of 2:19 and 5:47 a.m. ET.

Don’t worry if you miss the eclipse. NASA predicts 179 eclipses over the next eight decades, with two per year on average. The next total solar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022.