69 including mayor killed in gunmen attack

Niamey: 69 people including a mayor, have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Banibangou village in Niger. A delegation led by the mayor of Banibangou was killed in the attack near the border with Mali. No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As per reports, the area is a stronghold of terrorist organizations affiliated with Islamic State. Militant groups have killed more than 530 people in the region this year. In March, 137 people were killed during attacks on three villages by jihadists. Millions of people were displaced due to the constant violence.

The Interior Minister of the country said that security forces had rescued 15 people and search operation is progressing. Niger has declared two days of national mourning from Friday.