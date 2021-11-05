CCTV footage confirms SRK’s manager met Gosavi after Aryan’s arrest: Reports

The special investigative team examining the charge of extortion in connection with the cruise drug case uncovered CCTV video of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani in Lower Parel, according to sources.

Prabhakar Sail, KP Gosavi’s former aide, stated that Gosavi and Sam D’Souza visited SRK’s manager Pooja in that region and made an alleged 18-crore agreement. Meanwhile, Sam D’Souza stated he was not involved in the trade, but a sum of Rs. 50 lakh was seized from Pooja Dadlani and returned to her when Aryan Khan was apprehended.

According to reports, police may register a case against Gosavi, who is being held in the custody of Pune Police till November 5 in connection with an earlier fraud case.

The narcotics case involving Aryan Khan took an unexpected turn when a witness, Prabhakar Sail, claimed that Sameer Wankhede forced him to sign blank papers. He said in his complaint that he overheard a discussion between KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail in which an amount of Rs. 18 crores was intended to be demanded from Shah Rukh Khan in return for his son’s freedom. Sail further alleged that he overheard Gosavi mention that the Mumbai zone chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede, would be a party to get a portion of the money.

While these charges are being probed, Sam D’Souza has made a fresh claim, saying that Pooja Dadlani paid Gosavi 50 lakh because Gosavi promised SRK’s manager that he could help Aryan get released because no drugs were found on him. This occurred between October 2 and 3, when Aryan Khan was held but not arrested during the cruise’s NCB raid. Aryan was detained on October 3. He was ultimately freed on bail on October 30 after spending 22 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.