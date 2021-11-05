Chief Minister urges Prime Minister to lower Excise Duty more on petrol, diesel

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Prime Minister to reduce the Excise Duty further on petrol and diesel. The senior Congress leader said that in order to reduce inflation the Union government must reduce the Excise Duty more. He also made it clear that the state government will not reduce tax as the VAT of the states is automatically reduced in the same proportion as the Excise Duty reduction announced by the Union government.

State will suffer a loss of Rs 1,800 crore every year as the the reduction of VAT on petrol by Rs 1.8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 2.6 per litre which comes as an after effect of Excise Duty reduction. He said the Rajasthan government is ready to bear the loss of revenue for the welfare of the people.

The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.