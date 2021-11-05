CJI responds to a young girl’s plea! Bus services restored

Telangana Class 8 student, P Vaishnavi wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, requesting that bus services be restored to her hamlet in the Rangareddy district. Vaishnavi said in her petition that she and her siblings, Preethi and Praneeth, were having trouble getting to school because of the abrupt stop of services in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaishnavi also mentioned that she couldn’t afford to ride in an auto-rickshaw to school. Her father died of Covid-19 during the first wave and her mother manages the household on a little salary, she added.

After receiving the letter, the Chief Justice of India acted quickly and notified the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) of the matter. According to the CJI, the services must be resumed in order to respect the child’s right to education.

The TSRTC’s managing director, VC Sajjanar, tweeted shortly after the CJI intervened. He wrote, ‘Spoke to P Vaishnavi also with her mother, greeted Diwali wishes and appreciated the baby (the student) for writing about the issue to CJI Ramana sir’.

‘TSRTC management sincerely thanks the Hon’ble apex court Chief Justice of India CJI Ramana sir for alerting us to restore buses to send students on school timings in token of honoring RTE’, he said in another tweet.

This wasn’t the first time the CJI has reacted to a child’s inquiry or request. Earlier in June, he reacted to a girl from Kerala who drew a picture of a judge at work and praised the courts for assisting in the country’s fight against Covid-19 second wave. CJI Ramana replied, stating that he was ‘impressed’ by her maintaining watch of ‘happenings in the country and the concern that she displayed for the well being of people in the wake of pandemic’.