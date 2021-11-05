COP26 venues not disabled-friendly, critics say.

Karine Elharrar, Israel’s energy minister, said she wasn’t able to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday because security wouldn’t let her wheelchair-accessible vehicle in. But she’s just one of the many conference attendees who are frustrated by the lack of adequate facilities

The United States Climate Action Network (USCAN) sent a letter to Trigg Talley, director of the State Department’s Office of Global Change, late Tuesday afternoon, expressing frustration with the lack of transparency and access in a variety of ways.

USCAN is a coalition of nearly all major environmental advocacy organisations, including the Environmental Defense Fund and Friends of the Earth, that coordinates activism on global climate change negotiations.

Activists have complain on social media that official meetings are in accessible to non governmental organisations and that the rooms they have access to do not have live video feeds.