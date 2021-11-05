Couple find 7.9 kg potato in their garden; apply for Guinness record

When an elderly couple in New Zealand were weeding their yard, they had no clue they’d come upon something that may set a new Guinness World Record (GWR): a massive potato! Now, a photo of the potato, named Doug by the couples, which is nearly 8 kilogrammes is making rounds on the internet.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were working in their garden when a farming tool struck with something massive barely beneath the surface. They were shocked to find something so large as they continued excavating. According to reports, the man initially assumed it was one of their white kumara (Japanese sweet potato), ‘because some of them just grew massive here’.

The little farm owner realised it was a gigantic potato after digging the surface. The Waikato family said they don’t know how long it took to develop to such a massive size, but they last planted spuds on that site two or three years ago, so they believe the colossal tuber has been growing there since then.

The couple’s potato had become a local celebrity around their modest farm outside Hamilton in the weeks following their remarkable discovery on August 30. Colin even made a little cart to wheel Doug. ‘We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine. It’s all a bit of fun. It’s amazing what entertains people,’ the man said.

The couple further said that they had filed to Guinness for Doug’s recognition and are awaiting a response. A 2011 monster from Britain holds the current Guinness World Records title for the biggest potato, weighing slightly under 5 kg.

The couple have completed the formal procedures, including obtaining a certificate that proves that it is indeed a potato, however they are concerned that it may perish before GWR officials inspect it.