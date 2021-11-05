Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai based company offers free tickets to all employees

Dubai: Danube Group, a Dubai based firm has announced free tickets of Expo 2020 Dubai to all its employees. The group engaged in construction, real estate, retail, healthcare, hospitality and media sectors has a total of 2500 employees.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group announced that employees can take leave anytime and they can choose how many days they needed. Employees can take one, two, three or more days of paid leave but they have to apply for the leave in advance to ensure smooth work operations at the company.

Expo 2020 Dubai which started on October 1, hosts more than 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. 200 participants, including 191 countries and multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the event. Expo 2020 Dubai will end on March 31, 2022. In the month of October around 2,350,868 people visited the grand event.