Five of a family including three children killed, six injured in road accident

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed and six others injured on Friday after their car collided head-on with a truck. The accident took place on the Bardhaman-Katwa Roadin Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal.

As per police, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. All the 11 occupants of the car, including the driver, were taken to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead.

Six injured persons have been undergoing treatment at Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. All the victims were going to Sayedpara in Murshidabad district from Dum Dum airport in Kolkata. The vicitms were identified as Rashed Sheikh (61), Sainur Khatun (17), Sonali Khatun (9), Aryan sheikh (3) and Sayan Sheikh (3).

The truck driver fled the accident scene with the vehicle. Police has registered a case and the hunt to nab the driver is on.