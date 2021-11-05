Germany agrees on booster shots for all, as fourth wave approaches.

Germany is entering a difficult period in its COVID-19 pandemic situation, with an increasing number of patients in intensive care, according to the country’s health minister, Jens Spahn.

He said that the regional health ministers had agreed that in the future, everyone should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot six months after their previous injection.

Spahn urged German citizens to get vaccinated and follow safety regulations, saying that the country has already had to relocate first patients from regions with overburdened hospitals.

‘Anyone who believes they are young and unaffected should speak with intensive care personnel,’ he advised.