Gulf country increases the renewal fees of work permits of expats

Kuwait: Kuwait government cancelled the decision to stop renewing the work permits of expats aged 60 and above with low-educational qualification. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) presided over by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr. Abdullah Al-Salman, took the decision to renew work permits of expats without secondary education.

Expats in this category can renew their work permits by paying a fee of 500 Kuwait Dinar (KD) and health insurance fees of 1200 KD. The total amount will be 1700 KD (RS 4 lakh).

The PAM has exempted three categories from this rule, and they are children of Kuwaiti women and their husbands, Palestinian nationals and people born in Kuwait.