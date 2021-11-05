Huawei’s Foldable phone is coming!!!

The top Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is apparently aiming to introduce its next-generation foldable smartphone in February next year, which is great news for gadget fans all around the world. The phone is supposed to have high-end capabilities.

According to the news agency IANS, “Digital Chat Station predicts that the company’s next-generation foldable handset will be introduced in the month of February 2022, most likely alongside the premium Mate 50 series phones.”

The report says that Huawei is now developing an under-display fingerprint sensor and an OLED screen for the next generation of foldable smartphones. The smartphone is expected to include Samsung Display’s POL-LESS OLED technology, which might boost brightness by 20% to 30%.

This device is expected to be named the Huawei Mate X3 and will succeed the Mate X2. The Huawei Mate X2 was inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, and the Mate X3 will most likely follow suit.

It is worth noting that the Huawei P50 flagships did not make it to the global market just yet. Huawei may not release them at all and focus its attention on the Mate 50 series, and its new foldables. Those will hopefully launch outside of China. It remains to be seen, though the US ban hit Huawei hard and is preventing the company from doing things in a normal fashion, everything requires a lot more effort than usual.