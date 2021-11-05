India can still get to Semis: Here’s how

After defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday (November 3) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Virat Kohli’s Team India kept their hope of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals alive. To improve their net run rate, India needed to not just win but win by a larger margin.

Pakistan, who have won all four of their matches so far, are the only confirmed semi-finalists, while Scotland is the only side out of the tournament, with nine matches remaining in the Super 12 round.

After crushing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches, India, one of the pre-tournament favourites, found themselves on the verge of elimination. Three teams are fighting to qualify for a spot in the World cup Semis.

Here’s India’s chance to get to the Semis

India now has a positive net run rate of 0.073 after defeating Afghanistan. The team has to win their next two matches against Scotland and Namibia with huge margins. But winning alone doesn’t qualify India to get to the Semis. For Virat and his men in blue to qualify, New Zealand should lose to either Afghanistan or Namibia, which is doubtful as the black caps were in good form in the recent matches.

India’s upcoming matches:

-India vs Scotland on November 5 at 7:30 pm (IST)

-India vs Namibia on November 8 at 7:30 pm (IST)