Instagram restores Twitter Card previews feature

Instagram has announced that the link preview tool will be reintroduced on Twitter on November 4. Users who share an Instagram link on Twitter will now be able to see a picture as a preview of the post, rather than just the URL text.

In a tweet, Instagram wrote, ‘They said it would never happen… Twitter Cards previews start rolling out TODAY. Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.’

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. ? Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. ? pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

Twitter Card previews were removed from the photosharing site after it was acquired by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta in 2012. The Verge reports that former Instagram CEO Kevin Systrome said that the decision was his own, not Zuckerberg’s and it was only for the purpose of gaining control over Instagram content.

This decision is said to have sparked a nine-year feud, which has now been resolved, with Twitter applauding the decision and promoting the feature. The microblogging site also tweeted: ‘If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web.’