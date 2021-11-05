Kiran Gosavi sent to police custody by Pune court

Pune: An independent witness in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case and accused in a cheating case registered at Faraskhana police station of Pune, Kiran Gosavi, was sent to police custody till November 8, by a Pune court on Friday.

Gosavi, the prime witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 28. Back in 2018, Pune City Police had held him in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh. Gosavi was previously sent to police custody till November 5.

Also read: Govardhan Puja ritual: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped; Watch video

The Pune City Police had registered one more case against Kiran Gosavi on October 31, at Wanowarie Police Station, for charges such as threatening the victim and for conspiracy related sections. Police officials informed that Gosavi has been charged with a third case, under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act 3(b), for threatening the victim and conspiracy.